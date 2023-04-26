This image shows the Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in Downtown San Diego. (Rooftop Cinema Club)

SAN DIEGO — Just in time for the warm weather, the Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero has released the line-up of films set to grace the downtown San Diego silver screen this summer.

More than 160 films will be screened at the rooftop spot with sweeping views of the San Diego skyline featuring an eclectic mix of recent releases, popular titles and cult classics.

Some of the titles slated to hit the Manchester Hyatt’s big screen include: “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back,” “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Top Gun,” “10 Things I Hate About You” and this year’s Best Picture winner, “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

The Rooftop Cinema Club will also be hosting a number of themed screenings throughout the summer, boasting specialty line-ups for Star Wars Day, 90s soundtracks, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, Pride Month and prom season.

The complete line-up, which is searchable by genre of film and date, can be found here.

The Rooftop Cinema Club is located on the open-air fourth floor sport terrace of the Manchester Grand Hyatt at 1 Market Place.

Tickets to screenings through July 2 are now on sale on the Rooftop Cinema Club’s website. Prices for adults vary from $16.50 to $22.50, depending on the type of seat selected. Kids tickets are $11.75. Discounts are available for members of the military and students.

In honor of National Teacher week from May 8-14, the Rooftop Cinema Club will also be offering a 30% discount to all local teachers. Educators can use the code TEACHERSROCK at checkout to redeem the discount.

Screenings after 4:30 p.m. are strictly for those 18 and older, while the screenings before then are open to all ages. Doors for all screenings open 30 to 60 minutes before the movie is set to start.

During that time, guests can play one of the lawn and table games offered, munch on classic cinema concessions, gaze at the downtown skyline or grab a drink from the rooftop bar.

A break-down of some of this summer’s specialty event highlights at the Rooftop Cinema Club has in store can be found below:

Star Wars Day (May 4-5): In honor of “May the Fourth Be With You,” the Rooftop Cinema Club will be screening “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.”

In honor of “May the Fourth Be With You,” the Rooftop Cinema Club will be screening “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.” Cinco de Mayo (May 5): Instant classic Pixar film, “Coco,” will be screened followed by “Selena,” honoring one of the most celebrated Mexican-American entertainers of all time.

Instant classic Pixar film, “Coco,” will be screened followed by “Selena,” honoring one of the most celebrated Mexican-American entertainers of all time. Mother’s Day (May 14): Mother’s Day will be “celebrating the magic of all things ‘Mom'” with screenings of the hit ABBA jukebox musical, “Mamma Mia!,” the Patrick Swayze classic “Dirty Dancing” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” staring Academy Award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh as a multiverse traversing mom.

Mother’s Day will be “celebrating the magic of all things ‘Mom'” with screenings of the hit ABBA jukebox musical, “Mamma Mia!,” the Patrick Swayze classic “Dirty Dancing” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” staring Academy Award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh as a multiverse traversing mom. Killer Soundtracks of the 90s (May) : This theme celebrates some of the most iconic soundtracks from the 90s, including “Clueless,” “Pulp Fiction,” “10 Things I Hate About You,” “The Bodyguard” and “Romeo + Juliet.”

: This theme celebrates some of the most iconic soundtracks from the 90s, including “Clueless,” “Pulp Fiction,” “10 Things I Hate About You,” “The Bodyguard” and “Romeo + Juliet.” Prom Season (May): As high schoolers across the county are getting into their prom-best, the Rooftop Cinema Club will be showcasing a number of classic prom films, including “Back to the Future,” “Carrie,” “She’s All That” and “Pretty in Pink.”

As high schoolers across the county are getting into their prom-best, the Rooftop Cinema Club will be showcasing a number of classic prom films, including “Back to the Future,” “Carrie,” “She’s All That” and “Pretty in Pink.” Father’s Day (June 18) : Fathers Day will feature a mix of screenings about dads and for dads, including “A Goofy Movie,” the first chapter of the Indiana Jones saga, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and the San Diego-blockbuster, “Top Gun: Maverick.”

: Fathers Day will feature a mix of screenings about dads and for dads, including “A Goofy Movie,” the first chapter of the Indiana Jones saga, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and the San Diego-blockbuster, “Top Gun: Maverick.” Pride Month (June): The Rooftop Cinema Club will be screening multiple films all about the LGBTQIA+ community throughout June in honor of Pride Month — from cult favorites to “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “But I’m A Cheerleader” to classics like “Top Gun” and “Fight Club.”

The Rooftop Cinema Club will be screening multiple films all about the LGBTQIA+ community throughout June in honor of Pride Month — from cult favorites to “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “But I’m A Cheerleader” to classics like “Top Gun” and “Fight Club.” Rooftop Adventure Series (June) : In honor of the next installment of the Indiana Jones franchise, Sundays in June will highlight some of the most beloved adventure movies, including “The Mummy,” “Pirates of the Carribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” and “National Treasure.”

: In honor of the next installment of the Indiana Jones franchise, Sundays in June will highlight some of the most beloved adventure movies, including “The Mummy,” “Pirates of the Carribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” and “National Treasure.” Y2K Tuesdays: Classic movies from the early aughts will be screened every Tuesday throughout the summer, featuring a stacked line-up of nostalgic films including “Bring it On,” “The Devil Wears Prada,” “Napoleon Dynamite” and “Legally Blonde” among others.

Classic movies from the early aughts will be screened every Tuesday throughout the summer, featuring a stacked line-up of nostalgic films including “Bring it On,” “The Devil Wears Prada,” “Napoleon Dynamite” and “Legally Blonde” among others. Movie Anniversaries: The Rooftop Cinema Club is celebrating the anniversaries of several iconic films this year, including “The Great Gatsby,” “Bruce Almighty,” “Finding Nemo,” “Grease” and “Sleepless in Seattle.”