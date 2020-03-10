Coachella, Stagecoach postponed 6 months over coronavirus concerns

The Ferris wheel is seen during day 1 of the 2014 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2014 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images for Coachella)

INDIO, Calif. — Popular music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach, set to take place in Indio next month, have been postponed for six months over coronavirus concerns, organizers announced Tuesday.

In a statement on social media, production company Goldenvoice said the decision comes at the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities.

Coachella will now take place October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18. Stagecoach will now take place the following weekend, on October 23, 24 and 25.

“All purchases for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates,” the statement said. “Purchases will be notified by Friday, March 13 on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend.”