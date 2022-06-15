Mark your calendars and get your flower crowns ready.

The dates for next year’s Coachella music festival have been released. Weekend 1 will take place April 14 through April 16. Weekend 2 is the following weekend, April 21 through 23.

Festivalgoers can grab advance sale tickets on Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. Those who want to get a jumpstart can register here.

If you want to take advantage of the presale, there are some things to keep in mind. There is a four pass limit per person for each weekend. There is a limit of two camping sites and one companion camping parking pass per order. Campers must have a festival pass.

All but one act is a mystery for the 2023 music extravaganza. Frank Ocean, who was supposed to headline in 2020, is the only confirmed act. The rest of the lineup won’t be announced until next year.

2022 marked the return of the festival following two years of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information on next year’s tickets and packages, head to coachella.com.