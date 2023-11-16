SAN DIEGO — The co-creators and stars of American sitcom “Workaholics” are coming to Southern California this weekend to host a live podcast at the San Diego Civic Theatre.

From everyday life discussions to topics facing society, a group of four well-known comedians and actors are bringing their “This Is Important” show to life on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.

Adam Devine, Anders Holm, Blake Anderson, and Kyle Newacheck are welcoming guests to be a fly on the wall for the next episode of their podcast.

The audience can expect to hear their takes on certain issues infused with a lot of humor, which event organizers say should make for an entertaining experience.

Tickets to the San Diego show are still available, with seats ranging from $59.50 to $39.50 before taxes and fees.

From Portland, Oregon to Tulsa, Oklahoma, the “This Is Important” live tour is making stops in various cities across the country. For some insight on what guests can expect, a snippet of their Seattle, Washington stop can be listened to here.

Not familiar with “Workaholics?” Devine has also starred in “Pitch Perfect,” “Modern Family,” and “The Out-Laws,” while Anderson and Newacheck were both involved in American political satire mockumentary sitcom “Parks and Recreation.”