City to honor comedian Jo Koy to mark Filipino American History Month

SAN DIEGO – World-renowned comedian Jo Koy will be honored Friday when the city proclaims a day after him in a ceremony recognizing Filipino American History Month.

City Councilmember Chris Cate will present the honor to Koy at 1 p.m. in Mira Mesa.

“Jo Koy is iconic and a trailblazer,” Cate said. “His homage to the Philippines has reached the lives of millions of peopleworldwide. Filipino cuisine, culture, and arts are flourishing in District 6, and I am excited to celebrate Jo Koy and recognize his accomplishments.”

Koy, whose real name is Joseph Herbert, has been a touring comedian since the mid 90s, frequently incorporating details of his life including stories about his mother and son into his act.

He is best known for his regular appearances on “Chelsea Lately” and for his Netflix comedy specials “Live From Seattle,” “Comin’ In Hot” and “Jo Koy: In His Elements,” which was released in June.

Koy is scheduled to be interviewed Friday in the 9 a.m. version of the FOX 5 Morning News.