City orders Belmont Park to stop operating rides

SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego ordered Belmont Park to shut down its rides Friday after being informed the amusement park was violating the state’s coronavirus guidelines, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The Mission Bay attraction was not permitted to reopen its rides, even though other areas were allowed to be open, according to the newspaper.

A Union-Tribune repor notified the city that the rides had reopened.

It was not known how long the park had been operating its rides.

Read the full story on The San Diego Union-Tribune’s website.