Citing stadium closure, Rolling Stones cancels postponed show in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Legendary British rock band The Rolling Stones announced Tuesday the band is canceling its planned San Diego concert with officials citing “the closing of SDCCU Stadium.”

In a brief statement, the band said it no longer will be able to play its postponed show, which originally was planned for May 8, but later was delayed due to the pandemic. The stadium, previously known as Jack Murphy Stadium and Qualcomm Stadium, closes its doors ahead of a massive redevelopment project by San Diego State University in Mission Valley.

Ticket holders for the Stones show automatically will be issued refunds through Ticketmaster, according to a statement. Concert West, which is promoting the show, also is searching for a “suitable SoCal venue for the show.”

“Ticket holders for the cancelled SDCCU Stadium show will be offered an exclusive pre-sale to the rescheduled concert,” the statement said.

On Tuesday, SDSU said its football team will play its 2021 home games at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson while the school works on the Mission Valley project, which includes development of a new stadium. The stadium is scheduled to open in 2022.