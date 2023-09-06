SAN DIEGO — A charming contemporary circus performance is coming to Pechanga Arena this week to wow San Diegans.

Entertainment company Cirque du Soleil is bringing its “Corteo” production to America’s Finest City in a seven-show stint between Sept. 6-10.

Directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, “Corteo” first premiered in Montreal in April 2005. Since then, the show has been performed for over 10 million spectators in 20 countries.

According to Cirque du Soleil, “Corteo” is “a festive parade imagined by a clown.”

While describing the production further, the company says “the show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.”

Cirque du Soleil is coming to Pechanga Arena. (Photo: MajaPrgomet; Costumes: Dominique Lemieux; Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil )

Cirque du Soleil is coming to Pechanga Arena. (Photo: MajaPrgomet; Costumes: Dominique Lemieux; Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil )

Cirque du Soleil is coming to Pechanga Arena. (Photo: MajaPrgomet; Costumes: Dominique Lemieux; Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil )

The stage will be central in Pechanga Arena, with each half of the audience facing the other half. Cirque du Soleil says this will give a unique perspective for those in attendance.

Here’s a look at the seven-show schedule:

— Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

— Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

— Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

— Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

— Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Tickets for “Corteo” range in price with general admission for adults starting at $54 and passes for children age 2-12 costing $39. All ticket options can be found here.

Cirque du Soleil says it aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with creativity and art.