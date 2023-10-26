SAN DIEGO — Country music artist Chris Stapleton is making a stop in San Diego as part of his “All-American Road Show” tour.

The singer-songwriter, guitarist, and record producer will take the stage at Petco Park on Saturday, March 2, 2024. He’ll be joined by special guests Turnpike Troubadours and Elle King.

Known for songs like “Tennessee Whiskey,” “Starting Over” and “You Should Probably Leave,” Stapleton will be belting out those country lyrics for an eager crowd in America’s Finest City.

This tour stop announcement comes ahead of Stapleton’s highly anticipated new album “Higher,” which is set to be released on Nov. 10. This album was recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A and includes 14 songs.

Stapleton has unveiled three album tracks ahead of the release: “It Takes A Woman,” “Think I’m In Love With You” and “White Horse,” of which Billboard praises as “a hell-raising anthem, meant to be blared with windows down and enjoyed with ears ringing.”

Padres presale begins Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. and general admission tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. More information on tickets can be found here.

The country music star has received eight GRAMMY Awards, 15 CMA Awards, and 15 ACM Awards during his career. Stapleton has also been nominated for three more awards at this year’s 57th Annual CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year.