DEL MAR, Calif. — From San Diego’s San Carlos neighborhood to cities around the world, producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jeffrey Paradise brings “liquid rhythm” to the ears of many.

The local artist, who now resides in Los Angeles, is the mastermind behind chillwave and nu-disco band Poolside — a group that consists of three San Diego natives.

Think hybrid barbecue, kickback vibes — it’s the kind of music you listen to when simply enjoying yourself in a casual way, Paradise described to FOX 5. He pinned the musical style as “daytime disco.”

The San Diegan attended San Francisco State University, where he studied textile design. Come his senior year, the musician within him said, “I really want to do music.” That’s when his journey with chillwave really started to take form.

Poolside began in a converted Los Angeles backyard pool house in early 2011. Paradise set out on a mission to produce “chill music for summer soirees, a light but danceable kind of music with sunny vibes.”

The group now has five acclaimed albums under their belt: Pacific Standard Time (2012), Heat (2017), Low Season (2020), High Season (2021), and Blame It All On Love (2023).

The most recent album, Paradise explained to FOX 5, is a little more indie dance with lyrics that are more personal. The 12-song record holds titles like “We Could Be Falling In Love” and “Ventura Highway Blues.”

Instead of intentionally staying in line with what Poolside is known for, he said he started just picking up a guitar or playing piano. He asked himself, “What if I just start making music?” As it turns out, the music was Poolside after all, the musician explained.

Jeffrey Paradise of Poolside. (Credit: Poolside)

With the release of the album still fresh, the nu-disco group is now on tour with stops scheduled throughout the country as well as internationally. Poolside’s third show is slated for Thursday, Jan. 25 at The Sound in Del Mar, the newest venue to host music lovers in the region.

Paradise said he’s excited to play at the venue and bring some “San Diego flavor” to the airwaves on his home turf. “So many friends and family are going to be there,” the artist said. “The roots of the music is San Diego.”

While speaking on the tour, Paradise explained how playing to a crowd makes him feel connected to others. “Getting to do that night after night is a real privilege,” he told FOX 5.

He’s looking forward to expanding beyond his elements and visiting cities throughout the globe, all while sharing the “liquid rhythm” of “daytime disco.”

Tickets for Poolside’s San Diego County show are now available.