Child actor Matthew Mindler found dead at 19

Matthew Mindler, seen here in 2011 with Paul Rudd at a screening of “Our Idiot Brother,” was found dead after going missing from his college campus. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Matthew Mindler, a student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania and a former child actor, was found dead near the campus, the university confirmed Saturday.

Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville, was reported missing late Wednesday night after he didn’t come back to his room or return calls from his family, police said. He was last seen walking from his residence hall, West Villages, toward a parking lot area around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say the search started on Thursday. University police and law enforcement from the area assisted with the search.

Mindler was found dead in Manor Township near campus and was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further investigation.

Mindler was last seen walking from his residence hall at Millersville University at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. (Millersville University Police)

Mindler, from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, starred in the film 2011 “Our Idiot Brother” with Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks and Zooey Deschanel. He was most recently seen in a television film, “Chad: An American Boy,” in 2016, Variety reported.

Millersville is offering support for the campus community using their counseling center, campus ministries and any other health services.