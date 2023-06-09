SAN DIEGO — Looking to find your new favorite craft beer? Grab a pint this weekend at one of San Diego’s biggest beer festivals happening this weekend.

The San Diego Brew Festival is returning for its 12th annual event in Liberty Station’s NTC park this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., featuring over 70 breweries and 10 of the area’s best food trucks.

In addition to refreshing brews and delectable food, lawn games and live entertainment will also be available for San Diegans to kick back and relax.

Tickets for the Brew Festival start at $50 for general admission, including unlimited samples from the breweries, live entertainment and access to food trucks. Early admission tickets are available for $65 per person, allowing ticketholders to enter the festival at noon for an extra hour of beer tasting. $20 designated driver tickets are also available.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased here. More information about the event can be found on the Brew Festival website.

Over 70 craft breweries are headed to the festival this weekend, including local and international brands. Among those set to offer tastings for their best brews are Athletic Brewing Co., Founders Brewing, Sierra Nevada, Helix Brewing Co., Euryale Brewing Co., Boochcraft, Alpine Beer Co., Ommegang, Mike Hess Brewing and Ballast Point Brewing.

Local food trucks include Doggos Gus, Drippin Kitchen, Big Oven Pizza, The Groovy Greek, Up in Smoke BBQ and Churro Addict.