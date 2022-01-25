‘Charlie Brown’ voice actor dies at 65

Important note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Carlsbad native Peter Robbins, the voice actor who brought Charlie Brown to life in the Peanuts cartoons from the 1960s, has died, his family told FOX 5. He was 65.



Robbins’ family said he took his life last week.



FOX 5’s Phil Blauer was a close friend of the voice actor over the past 25 years. He says he had closely followed the voice actor’s ups and downs, from interviewing him in jail because of criminal threats he made against several people, including San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore, to speaking with him when he was in rehab battling an addiction to drugs and alcohol.



Despite all of the darkness, he still hung onto his childhood hero.

Robbins started voicing Charlie Brown in 1963 and also in several more peanuts cartoons. He adored the character so much, he had a tattoo of Charlie Brown and Snoopy on his arm.



The last time FOX 5 interviewed him was in 2019, when he just got out of prison, speaking about his lifelong battle with mental illness.

“I would recommend to anybody that has bipolar disorder to take it seriously because your life can turn around in the span of a month like it did to me,” Robbins said. “I came out of prison and I’m a better person for it. I’m much more humble and grateful and thankful that I lived through the experience.”

Robbins’ loved ones are asking for privacy at this difficult time. They say they will hold a memorial service for him at a future date.



Blauer says he sincerely wishes he could have done more for his dear friend.

“I will always treasure his nickname for him,” Blauer said. “He used to call me ‘Scoop.’ Rest in peace Charlie Brown, say hi to Linus for me up in heaven.”