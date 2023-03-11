SAN DIEGO — With St. Patrick’s Day approaching, there’s no better time than now to start mapping out how you plan to celebrate the culture of the Irish.

The good news is there are several spots in San Diego that will be pouring Irish stouts and serving up Irish fare in honor of the occasion.

FOX 5 has compiled a list of Irish pubs in San Diego where locals and visitors can gather to clink their glasses and say “Sláinte!” this holiday — and we’re not “talking a load of blarney.”

The Field Irish Pub

If you are aiming for authentic, this century pub was shipped piece by piece from Ireland and relocated in the heart of San Diego’s Historic Gaslamp Quarter, said business owner Daniel Drayne. With an “old Irish” vibe, guests can enjoy a the classics like shepherd’s pie, corned beef and cabbage, fish and chips paired with none other than a draft Guinness.

Will it be the chips and chips or shepherd’s pie? This image shows those delicious choices fresh from the kitchen at The Field Irish Pub. (Photo released by The Field Irish Pub)

Long Story Irish Pub

This Irish pub offers traditional Irish fare along with some creative takes on classic pub grub favorites like the Irish egg rolls or Irish chicken sandwich. Located in the Point Loma Heights area, St. Patrick’s day celebrators who hit this spot can also sip on an “Irish Goodbye.”

Poway’s Irish Pub

With it’s location is in the name, this energetic Irish pub offers live music and a late night menu that serves up food well into the night. “What goes better with cold brews than hot juicy burgers and plentiful sides of chips?” the pub asked on its website. Guests can also indulge in other favorites like the Guinness stew, Irish nachos or their signature “Paddy Balls.”

McP’s Irish Pub

The Irish pub, located in Coronado, was founded by former Navy SEAL Greg McPartlin in 1982 and has been providing guests with hearty food, drinks and entertainment for 40 years, according to its website. The pub has a cozy indoor bar, outdoor fire pits and you can even bring your dog along for all the St. Patrick’s Day fun.

O’Sullivan’s Irish Pub

At this Escondido pub, guests can celebrate the holiday with traditional Irish music and authentic Irish dishes like bangers and mash, corned beef boxty or all day Irish breakfast. The business stated, “O’Sullivan’s creates an experience that will transport you to another time and place.” It also offers variety with a whopping 18 single malt Scotch and 16 Irish whiskies to choose from.

The Ould Sod

This spot, located in Normal Heights, was deemed the “Best Irish Pub” in 2023 by the San Diego Reader. The Ould Sod has the authentic feel of a local pub that you would find anywhere in the Emerald Isle and the bar itself is actually the third oldest licensed establishment in San Diego, according to its website.

Hooleys Irish Pub & Grill

This Irish pub is planning a “free of charge” three-day celebration in La Mesa. From March 17 to March 19 guests can enjoy live music and enjoy pints of Irish cheer with their favorite hooligans. “As many Irish natives will attest, Hooleys Irish Pub & Grill captures the true magic of an authentic Irish Pub,” the business stated.

Patrick’s Gaslamp Pub

This Irish pub is known for its live music venue that draws in those looking to dance while visiting the Historic Gaslamp District. Presale tickets are now available for their St. Patrick’s Day party, which includes a complimentary house special with entry. Musical guests for event include The Trey Hill Trio and DJ Juni.

Hennessey’s Tavern

You can find this Irish pub in Carlsbad and La Jolla. This is the spot to indulge in traditional Irish dishes. During St. Patrick’s Day weekend, guests can enjoy a hardy corned beef and cabbage dinner for $20 while listening to live music. For the early risers, there will be plenty of Irish coffees to be consumed and toasted with.

Vista Village Pub

This North County Irish Pub opens early at 8 a.m. sharp, with a lengthy breakfast menu to fuel the fun on St. Patrick’s Day. It doesn’t close until midnight, so this spot can be expected to offer a lively scene into the day. “We strive to offer the perfect pub experience through our craft cocktails, delicious authentic Irish food, and warm welcoming atmosphere,” the pub stated.

As you take some time to map out your St. Patrick’s Day celebration in San Diego, keep this Irish proverb in mind:

“Laughter is brightest where food is best.”