SAN DIEGO — Ring in the New Year at one of San Diego’s biggest music festivals, which is set to take over Petco Park for the holiday weekend.

Hosted by concert organizer FNGRS CRSSD, the multi-stage festival “PROPER NYE/NYD” will return on Sunday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 1 for its second year, featuring over 50 renowned DJs from around the world.

The first part of the weekend’s line-up, which was announced on Monday, kicks off with performances from some of the most prominent producers and DJs, including Chris Lake, TESTPILOT, ZHU and Diplo.

Attendees can also look forward to chart-topping favorites: Gorgon City, Sonny Fodera, Chris Lorenzo, Duke Dumont and Eli & Fur. The announced line-up so far can be found here.

An “alumni” pre-sale for tickets to the two-day festival will start on Aug. 17 at 12 p.m. The SMS Community pre-sale starts on Aug. 18 at 12 p.m., followed by general ticket sales at 2 p.m. To get on the SMS pre-sale, text “PROPERNYE” to 855-912-1457.

More information about the festival can be found here.

The organizers for PROPER, FNGRS CRSSED, is most known for its flagship “CRSSD” Festival in Waterfront Park. Earlier this summer, the organization also debuted the alternative and indie-centric “Bleached Fest,” on top of a slew of stand-alone San Diego concerts.

In addition to the PROPER festival, several other major performances are scheduled at Petco Park for the remainder of 2023 including, Darius Rucker, Weezer, Pixies and Modest Mouse, Daniel Caesar, the All-American Rejects, Hozier and the Wild Horses Festival with Zach Brian.

“Petco Park is one of Southern California’s most iconic venues,” PROPER organizers said in a release. “It’s the ideal location for a New Year’s Eve gathering soundtracked by the present and future stars of the genre.”