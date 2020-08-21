CBD companies stopped from using Clint Eastwood’s name in marketing

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 03: Director-producer Clint Eastwood attends the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A Los Angeles federal judge has granted Clint Eastwood’s request to stop two companies from using his name to promote CBD products without his consent, court papers obtained Thursday show.

U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner granted the application Wednesday for a preliminary injunction against Greendios, a Los Angeles company doing business as Euphoric, and For Our Vets, an Arizona corporation that markets gummies and CBD oil under the name Patriot Supreme.

Eastwood’s attorneys filed two lawsuits last month, asserting that various companies were using the actor-director’s name and likeness to sell their products.

They alleged that one of the companies carried out an “an online scam that uses a false, defamatory and wholly fabricated `news article”‘ about the “Dirty Harry” star to promote and sell cannabidiol products.

The fraudulent “article” prominently featured photographs of Eastwood and referenced a fabricated interview with the actor in which he “touts his purported line of CBD products,” his attorneys wrote. “Like many of his most famous characters, Mr. Eastwood is not afraid to confront wrongdoing and hold accountable those that try to illegally profit off his name or likeness.”