CARLSBAD, Calif. — Thousands of runners took to the coast in Carlsbad this weekend for the Carlsbad Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K.

Runners were not only competing to move to the next race in the series, but doing so along the scenic oceanfront course.

The event organizers say over 6,000 participants took part in the Carlsbad Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K Sunday morning, which marked the first marathon in San Diego County in 2024.

A kids marathon at LEGOLAND was held Saturday. There were several road closures in place for the weekend events and reports of some congested traffic.

The men’s marathon champion and overall first-place finisher — Lucas Binder — completed the 26.2 miles in 2:38:18.

The women’s marathon course winner was Stefanie Cullingford, who finished with a time of 2:49:36.

Blake Dunkleberger was the men’s marathon second-place finisher, just two-tenths of a second behind Binder. Nathan Williams took the third-place spot in the men’s marathon.

Second and third-place finishers for the women’s marathon were Brooke Trossen and Teresa Baza Vargas.

All six winners were California residents, according to the announcement.

For the half marathon, Patrick Smyth came in first with a time of 1:06:20. In the women’s division, Allie Schaich won with a time of 1:14:44.

For the 5k race, the winner of the men’s division was Eddie Ramos with a time of 16:03, and for the women’s division, Lauren Davis won with a time of 18:40.

This is the first race in the In Motion Events SoCal Triple Crown race series, which consists of the Carlsbad Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K, the GOVX San Diego Half Marathon and 5K, and America’s Finest City Half Marathon and 5K.

The next race in the series —the GOVX San Diego Half Marathon & 5K — takes place March 24; registration is open.

Visit inmotionevents.com for more information on the races.