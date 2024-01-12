CARLSBAD, Calif. — Setup for the Carlsbad Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K is underway in North County, and several road closures will be in place for the weekend event.

The race begins at 6:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, with a Kids Marathon Mile at LEGOLAND race taking place the day before.

Runners will take to the coast Sunday in the first race of the year part of the In Motion Events SoCal Triple Crown race series. The marathon boasts the “best and most scenic winter race with the best swag.”

Runners can take part in the full marathon (26.2 miles), the half marathon (13.1 miles) or a 5K (3.1 miles). There is also a double down challenge of 16.2 miles, which combines the 5K and half marathon.

While the marathon is not walker-friendly, the half marathon and 5K welcome walkers.

The Kids Marathon Mile at LEGOLAND is open to kids of all ages and abilities. Participants can run, walk, skip or stroll for 1 mile through LEGOLAND, starting at 7:45 a.m. Saturday. A portion of each registration will be donated directly to Merlin’s Magic Wand Children Charity.

There are several road closures planned for the weekend event. On race day, these Carlsbad roads will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday:

Marron Road between Monroe Street and Jefferson Street

Monroe Street between Marron Road and Carlsbad Village Drive

Jefferson Street between Marron Road and Grand Avenue

Laguna Drive between Jefferson Street and State Street

State Street between Laguna Drive and Carlsbad Boulevard

Carlsbad Boulevard, between the north city limits at the Buena Vista Lagoon and to the south city limits at La Costa Avenue

Palomar Airport Road between Carlsbad Boulevard and Avenida Encinas

Poinsettia Lane between Avenida Encinas and Carlsbad Boulevard

Note: Jefferson Street between Laguna Drive and Arbuckle Place will reopen at 8 a.m.

The Carlsbad Marathon begins and ends at The Shoppes at Carlsbad shopping center. Thousands are expected to attend, so expect increased traffic and crowds during the events.

Registration, packet pickup opened Friday at noon, and is open again Saturday starting at 10 a.m. And end the race with live music, refreshments and a beer garden.

Click here for more information and to register for the Carlsbad Marathon, Half Marathon & 5K. View course maps here.