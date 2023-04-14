VISTA, Calif. — The first weekend of Coachella is underway and thousands have already made the trek out into the Southern California desert to experience their favorite artists live at the three-day festival.

With a stacked line-up for this year’s event, it might be hard for San Diegans that aren’t able to venture to Indio to quell the fear of missing out.

But those music lovers sticking at home should not fret: a local kombucha brewery is bringing a little bit of Coachella right to their Vista taproom.

Local Roots Kombucha, located at 1430 Vantage Court, will be hosting a live stream watch party every day this weekend from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

People will be able to sip on delicious hard kombucha while enjoying broadcast sets from some of the biggest names in music right now. Coachella-themed trivia will also be going on.

Drink specials will be available, from $3 kombucha shots to $5 desert-themed drinks. Anyone looking to dress up in Coachella festival fashion will also be able to get $2 off their first pint.

“It’s the biggest festival of the year (and) we have a huge brewery,” the marketing director for Local Roots told FOX5SanDiego.com. “The bartenders are dressing up … it’ll be fun to enjoy the music.”

Weekend one of Coachella kicks off Friday, Apr. 14. at 4 p.m. Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean will be headlining the festival. The full weekend schedule broken down by stage and time can be found here.

YouTube will be live streaming six of the festival’s stages this weekend for the first time ever, allowing those who can’t make it to the Southern California desert to watch their favorite artists right from the comfort of their own home.

All of the livestreams can be found on Coachella’s YouTube page here.

Other notable artists set to perform at this year’s festival are Gorillaz, Becky G, boygenius, ROSALIA, Charli XCX, Bjork, Porter Robinson, Idris Elba and Wet Leg.