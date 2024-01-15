SAN DIEGO — With Valentine’s Day less than a month away, it’s time to start planning for a loved one.

Fever, a global live-entertainment discovery tech platform, is setting the mood with thousands of candles and a romance-themed musical program.

Some of the music to be featured includes soundtracks of romantic melodies from popular movies.

Guests will be able to witness the experience on two dates: Tuesday, Feb. 13 and Wednesday, Feb. 14.

On Feb. 13, the Adams Avenue Theater will feature a candlelight concert from movies such as Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Titanic, Romeo and Juliet, among other romantic melodies.

On Feb. 14, the Joan B. Kroc Theatre will offer classical redemptions, as well as aerialists.

“Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music concerts created by Fever aimed at democratizing the access to classical music,” Amanda Boucault with Fever said in the press release. “This innovative format represents a unique live musical experience through a varied offer of programs to meet all tastes, played by local musicians, in emblematic venues, with the space and performers illuminated by thousands of candles.”

Candelight Concerts has also dedicated tributes to a variety of genres and artists, from Mozart and Chopin to Queen, ABBA and Coldplay.