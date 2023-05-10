CARLSBAD, Calif. — Wine tastings, gourmet appetizers, live entertainment and more is set to return to Carlsbad this summer during the California Wine Festival.

This will mark the third time the event has taken place in North County and organizers say it will be held at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24.

Festivalgoers can expect an array of renowned wines from across the Golden State, which will be available for sampling and purchase. Organizers say many of North County’s top restaurants will also be in attendance to serve up bites to pair to the flavors of each glass.

The event will kick off with a Sunset Rare & Reserve Tasting, which has been described as “an intimate experience for wine aficionados.” Guests will sample specialty reserve and limited-production wines while enjoying local cuisine.

Then on Saturday, the wine festival will go beachside at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort’s Heron Lawn. Organizers say attendees can brush up on their culinary education through one-on-one conversations with experts. There will be more tastings and food to be enjoyed, including artisanal cheeses, breads, olive oil, decadent desserts and more.

Organizers say live entertainment will provide “the perfect soundtrack to a relaxing weekend enjoying coastal California living.” Guests can expect to hear melodies from former American Idol finalist Adam Lasher, plus sounds from reggae and calypso group Upstream.

The California Wine Festival is a 21 and up event. Pre-sale tickets are available here.

The California Wine Festival, which was founded in 2004 in the City of Santa Barbara, aims to bring attention to the beautiful wines, foods and landscapes of California, according to its organizers.