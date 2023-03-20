SAN DIEGO — Self-proclaimed “Trap Soul” artist Bryson Tiller is returning to the road for his “Back and I’m Better Tour” that starts in San Diego, the music artist said.

The announcement is the first U.S. tour for the contemporary R&B songwriter, singer and rapper in five years, Tiller said Monday via social media.

“It’s simple, we back! Taking a trip to the past and giving y’all a glimpse of the future. 5 whole years without touring, Time really does fly… See y’all soon!”, he posted on his Instagram.

His first stop will be at the House of Blues San Diego, located at 1055 Fifth Ave in downtown San Diego, on Thursday, May 4, at 7 p.m.

Receiving recognition from iconic artists like Drake and Timbaland, Tiller is known for his songs such as “Don’t,” “Break Bread” and “Sorry Not Sorry.”

Tiller’s other stops for his 2023 tour include Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Colorado and more.