SAN DIEGO — A new date has been set for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s San Diego concert after the musician postponed all remaining 2023 tour dates last week.

Springsteen, who is currently undergoing treatment for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease, was initially slated to perform at Pechanga Arena on Dec. 2, 2023 as part of his 2023 World Tour. According to arena officials, the show has been rescheduled to Mar. 25, 2024.

All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the newly announced date, officials added. Information about refunds is available though the ticketing website, AXS, here.

The iconic singer first mentioned his peptic ulcer disease on X, formerly known as Twitter, in early September, saying that his medical advisors decided he should postpone his shows for that month.

Peptic ulcer disease is a condition that occurs when acid erodes lining of the stomach or small intestine, creating an ulcer. It is an easily treated disease, according to doctors, although it can lead to serious complications — like internal bleeding, holes in the stomach wall or stomach cancer –when left untreated.

Several weeks after the September shows were postponed, Springsteen’s team announced that the rest of the dates will also be rescheduled out of an abundance of caution.

In a post on X, his team added, “Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice.”

Springsteen and the E Street Band’s World Tour kicked off on Feb. 1 with a show in Tampa, FL, featuring a 28-song set. The group then headed to Europe in the summer months, returning to the North America to close out the tour.

San Diego’s stop was one of two added after the tour started. The other was held in Foxborough, MA on Aug. 26.

When the “Dancing in the Dark” singer makes his way to San Diego next year, it will mark the first time that Springsteen and the E Street Band have performed in the city since Sept. 2, 1981, when they held a show at the then San Diego Sports Arena.