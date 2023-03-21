SAN DIEGO — San Diego will be “Dancing in the Dark” later this year when Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band come to town.

The iconic singer and his legendary band will play at Pechanga Arena on Dec. 2 as part of their 2023 world tour.

The San Diego stop was one of two new dates added to the group’s international tour Tuesday, with the other new show being in Foxborough, MA on Aug. 26.

Tickets for the San Diego show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. PT via AXS and can be purchased here. Ticket prices will range from $59.50 to $399.50 before taxes and fees, according to the presale website.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, this will be the first time that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have performed in San Diego since Sept. 2, 1981, when they held a show at the then-called San Diego Sports Arena, which is now known as Pechanga Arena.

The international tour kicked off on Feb. 1 with a show in Tampa, FL with a 28-song set. The group will play U.S. shows through April 14, before kicking off a summer run of shows in Europe and then closing out the tour in North America through December.

The 2023 tour will close out with back-to-back shows at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

You can find a full list of tour dates and locations here.

Springsteen was honored Monday by President Joe Biden, receiving a Nation Medal of Arts in a star-studded ceremony that had been previously delayed due to COVID-19.

Springsteen and the E Street Band are expected to start their concert at 7:30 p.m. for their San Diego show. No other supporting acts have been announced at this time.