Broadway San Diego reopens with ‘Hairspray’ after pandemic pause

SAN DIEGO — Broadway San Diego is reopening Tuesday with “Hairspray” following an 18-month pause on performances.

Broadway San Diego General Manager Vanessa Davis said frontline workers have been invited to Tuesday night’s show as a thank you for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The show begins at the San Diego Civic Theater at 7 p.m. and tickets were still available as of Tuesday morning.

There are a few things theaters lovers need to know ahead of the show. Anyone 18 and older must bring photo identification, and masks are required for all attendees regardless of vaccination status. Children under the age of 5 are not allowed inside.

The venue is also requiring all attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of showtime. A photo or digital version of the vaccination card will be accepted and results from a rapid antigen test performed by a medical professional within 12 hours of showtime will also suffice, according to venue staff.

The requirements will be in effect for all events through Dec. 31, 2021. Upcoming performances include “My Fair Lady,” “A Magical Cirque Christmas,” “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas,” “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” “Rent,” and “Mean Girls.”