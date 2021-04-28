Broadway San Diego ready to return from pandemic intermission

SAN DIEGO – For more than four decades, they’ve been bringing the best of Broadway to San Diego audiences. And when the stage went dark last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, nobody thought the intermission would last this long.

On Monday, Broadway San Diego announced its long-awaited return with a trio of shows in the fall, including “Hairspray” and “My Fair Lady” in November. The new season will also incorporate four shows from the previous year that were postponed by the pandemic.

“I’ve often heard people say, ‘Arts isn’t what you do, it’s who you are,'” general manager Vanessa Davis said. “I know there’s a lot of people in this industry and no one could expect this. Industry giants couldn’t plan for this. And there are a lot of people who just want to come back to doing what they love.”

Watch Davis’ full interview with FOX 5 in the video player above, you can learn more about shows on Broadway San Diego’s website.