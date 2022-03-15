SAN DIEGO — Broadway season is back and ready to show out.

Broadway San Diego unveiled its 2022 lineup Tuesday as the return of “Hamilton” will kick off the 45th season starting in November, show officials announced.

“We are thrilled to get back to doing what we love,” said Vanessa Davis, General Manager of Broadway San Diego. “The much anticipated 45th Season includes current Broadway hits, shows that are fresh on the road, and returning San Diego favorites. This season has something for everyone, and we are excited to share it with San Diego audiences.”

Some of those favorites, among others, include “Annie,” “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations,” Disney’s “Frozen,” “Six” and “The Tina Turner Musical.”

Here’s a look at the Broadway schedule:

HAMILTON | November 9-20, 2022

ANNIE | December 27, 2022 – January 1, 2023

AIN’T TOO PROUD – The Life and Times of The Temptations | January 3-8, 2023

Disney’s FROZEN | January 18-29, 2023

SIX | June 27 – July 9, 2023

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical | July 25-30, 2023

BEBEETLEJUICE | August 15-20, 2023



Other added season events include Disney’s “The Lion King,” “Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show” and “Cats.”

For ticket information, visit Broadway San Diego.