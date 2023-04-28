SAN DIEGO — Ladies and gentleman, get ready to rock! Air guitarists from all over have come to San Diego to bring their scissor kicking and shredding antics to a local audience for a chance to compete in a national competition.

A regional qualifier for the 2023 Air Guitar Championship will be held right here in America’s Finest City on Saturday, Apr. 29 at The Merrow in Hillcrest.

Two contestants in tomorrow’s show, “Randy Diablo” and “Bombarding Bianca,” joined the FOX 5 Morning Show this morning to highlight the part-improv, part-lip dance and part-comedy art form.

Diablo performed a groovy rendition of “Danger Zone” in FOX 5’s backlot, while Bianca gave an electric staging of “Knights of Cydonia.” Both can be viewed in the player above.

Every contestant at tomorrow’s competition will get 60 seconds to rock out to the song of their choice in front of a panel of judges. The panel will be evaluate each performer on technical merit, stage presence and “AIRNESS” to crown a winner to move on to the US Air Guitar National Finals later this year.

Their qualifications? “A couple drinks and a good time,” Diablo said, “That’s all you need sometimes.”

Any air guitar rockers and rollers looking to take to the stage can sign up here. Tickets to catch the out the regional qualifiers this weekend can buy tickets on The Merrow’s website here.

The Merrow is located at 1271 University Avenue. Doors open for the 2023 US Air Guitar Championship San Diego Regional Qualifier open at 8 p.m. for the 9 p.m. show.