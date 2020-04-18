Brian Dennehy — A Tribute to a Character Actor

I’ve been obsessed with actors and movies since I was a little kid. I thought it was such a magical experience to go to the movies and be taken away to another world. I’ve seen thousands and thousands of movies over the years, and I can still remember most experiences when seeing them and who I was with. When I was around 10-years-old, it was the first time I was allowed to go see movies by myself (something I wouldn’t recommend parents today let their kids do today). It was a half a mile walk to the movie theatre on Mira Mesa Boulevard, and my mom probably liked the convenience of giving us a few bucks for hours of entertainment during the summer. The theatre did double-features during the summer that cost $1 for both movies. The movies were usually a year old, but we didn’t care, and you didn’t have another option for seeing them anyway.

The first movie I saw by myself was 1941, which was a bomb (no pun intended) that Spielberg did; but as a kid, I was laughing at every scene.

A year after that (1979), Grease came out. I saw a double-feature that I proclaimed contained the two best movies ever made — Grease and Foul Play (hey, I was 10-years-old. I hadn’t seen Casablanca or Citizen Kane yet).

When I met Olivia Newton-John at a concert at Humphrey’s, I didn’t tell her I had a crush on her since seeing her on screen at that time. We talked about the weather, and she told me about her house in Malibu (I mistakenly thought she still lived in Australia). When I met John Travolta at the Critics Choice Awards a few years ago, I didn’t tell him how Grease made me fall in love with a good musical (and greasers). Instead, I talked with him about Pulp Fiction.

I never met anybody in the movie Foul Play, but was so envious of a local critic and actor I’m friends with named Lance Carter (check out his “Daily Actor” for some fun stories). He scored an interview with Brian Dennehy (who I first saw in Foul Play) last year and wrote a wonderful piece on the actor, who just died at 81.

I hadn’t realized Dennehy had found such success on stage. That’s not uncommon for actors, but Dennehy was one of those character actors that never really went away from the film industry. Sometimes you wonder what happened to certain actors. My step dad loved The Warriors, and I brought up a story I read about one of the bad guys in that, who played the heavy in Dreamscape (David Patrick Kelly). He didn’t remember who I was talking about. I’m guessing that wouldn’t happen with Brian Dennehy. Not just because his son was the spitting image of him, but Dennehy never disappeared.

When I was watching one of those wacky Chris Farley comedies, Tommy Boy, in the mid-90s, up popped Dennehy.

Jack Black, who does Farley style comedies, did a sweet, understated movie called The Big Year (it was about bird watchers, and tanked at the box office, despite having an incredible cast). There was Dennehy.

In Foul Play, playing what he probably played most often — a cop, he has that authoritative, tough guy Irish look that’s perfect for those parts.

Most people probably dismiss all the Rambo movies, and you should. But the first one — First Blood — was actually a solid action picture. And Denney (playing a cop again), had the perfect blend of toughness and caring. Stallone released a nice statement, about how Dennehy was a Vietnam Vet, and helped him develop that character.

Like most kids, I’d look up at the stars on summer nights, and my thoughts would run wild about what was out there. That made Cocoon a film I loved as a teenager. And while many joke about Wilfred Brimley (he was the same age as Tom Cruise when Cruise was filming the second Mission: Impossible), people forget the interesting, level-headed alien Dennehy played. [Cocoon fun fact: the gorgeous female alien is played by Racquel Welch’s daughter Tahnee Welch, born here in San Diego].

1985 was a good year for Dennehy. He was in Cocoon and Silverado (I bet you only remembered the two Kevin’s from that film).

Dennehy was great in Gorky Park with William Hurt, and Presumed Innocent with Harrison Ford.

My senior year of high school, I remember not being able to sleep one night and getting up to watch TV. It was 2:00 a.m. and I caught a movie on HBO I hadn’t heard of — Best Seller, with James Woods. Dennehy played, what else — a cop; but also an author. It was okay, not great. It was the first time I recall Dennehy having a starring role. I think things are different nowadays. Someone can look like John C. Reilly or David Harbour and not just be relegated to supporting roles. Dennehy was the first actor I can recall that transitioned from character actor to lead roles. Thinking about it as I write this, only Ernest Borgnine comes to mind as an actor that was able to do that.

There was a brief time when I’d get Dennehy mixed up with Charles Durning, another heavy-set actor that also played a lot of cops (or heavies). But both of those actors have such a great presence on screen, and with Dennehy getting some leading roles, that confusion didn’t last long.

Around the same time as Best Seller, Dennehy did F/X, which was an okay thriller (Jerry Orbach as a mobster rat). He may have played another detective, but just as with Best Seller — his face was on the movie poster.

A handful of other movies where his face graced the posters (or VHS box) were forgetful films (Perfect Witness, Jack Reed: Death & Vengeance, Final Appeal, A Killing in a Small Town). But hey, what actor doesn’t have their share of duds?

We all loved the movie Gladiator with Russell Crowe. In the early ‘90s, Dennehy was in an awful movie with the same name (Cuba Gooding, Jr.). As bad as that film was, Dennehy was great in it as a dude organizing illegal fights.

In the disappointing Legal Eagles (Robert Redford, Daryl Hannah), he was the best part of the film.

When looking at his list of movies, there were some I didn’t even remember him in. Meet Monica Velour, a story about a teen that tracks down an older porn star (Kim Cattrall), wasn’t half bad. I have no idea who he played in that.

I was in 5th grade when Bo Derek’s movie 10 came out. The bully of our school talked about sneaking in to see it, and he described a nude Bo to us. When I was finally old enough to see it, I only thought of two things (no, not those). Why did Bo Derek do that to her hair? And — hey, there’s Dudley Moore! From Foul Play! I still can’t recall who Dennehy, his Foul Play co-star, played.

Dennehy got a football scholarship to Columbia University, but instead of moving into the NFL, he moved to Yale University for a graduate program in dramatic arts. That didn’t easily segue into the great film career he had. He was a stockbroker in Manhattan for many years.

He did get to play a football player with Burt Reynolds and Kris Kristofferson in Semi-Tough; with former San Diego State football player turned actor Carl Weathers, who like Dennehy, would become a lot more famous by starring in a movie with Stallone.

Dennehy won two Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, and was nominated for six Emmys. He won the Laurence Olivier Award for his role in Death of a Salesman in London.

The last thing I saw Dennehy in was the mildly funny Tag. It’s amazing to think that he wasn’t even credited for his small role in it.

But as he told Lance Carter in his interview, “I’m now 80 and I’m just another actor and that’s fine with me. I’ve had a hell of a ride. I have a nice house. I haven’t got a palace, a mansion, but a pretty nice, comfortable home. I’ve raised a bunch of kids and sent them all to school, and they’re all doing well. All the people that are close to me are reasonably healthy and happy. Listen, that’s as much as anybody can hope for in life. And this business has kind of given it to me so I have no complaints when it comes to that. I have very few complaints anyway. And I know I’m lucky to be in that position but look, I’ll take it.”