CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Unlimited beer tastings, tamales, and live music — that’s what can be expected at Memorial Park in Chula Vista on Saturday.

The annual Amps & Ales event is returning for another year with 38 local and international breweries ready to tantalize the taste buds of beer enthusiast in the region.

​Enrique Montalvo with Thr3e Punk Ales says parkgoers can expect to see their Third Avenue IPA and a brand new Italian pilsner. He’s just one of many brewers who will be at the event.

For those who prefer non-alcoholic beverages, Jen Spiers with IMPROV Booze-Free Cocktails says there will be plenty of options at Amps & Ales.

“We are a local San Diego brand of non-alcoholic cocktails that are designed to taste like real cocktails, so it’s a great option if you are at the festival and not drinking and you still want to have fun, or you want to pace yourself throughout it,” said Spiers.

A variety of local food vendors will also be at the event with bites and sweet treats that can be paired with your favorite pints.

For instance, The Tamale Fiesta will be serving up their award-winning tamales.

“Once you try them, you’re hooked,” said ​Nancy Herring, the vendor’s director of operations. “We offer several different kinds, including vegan and vegetarian options. And obviously our meat eater options, which is where we tend to win our trophies.”

As for entertainment, Saturday’s music lineup includes sounds from Sure Fire Soul Ensemble, Sandollar, and The Sleepwalkers.

Tickets to Ales & Amps are available for $35 for general admission (access from 1-4 p.m.) and $45 for VIP (access from noon to 4 p.m.).