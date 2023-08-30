SAN DIEGO — A cultural event embodying all things Brazilian is debuting in Point Loma this weekend.

The first annual Brazilian Day Festival is set to host a wide array of artists and varying acts, along with food and merchandise vendors at Liberty Station NTC Park on Saturday.

According to event organizers, the festival will feature a large stage for national and local headliners. There will also be a VIP area with backstage access. These ticketholders will have an opportunity to mingle with the talent.

“For the Brazilian Day Festival this year, we have a mix of everything you can possibly imagine,” said event organizer Mariana Farmer. “So we are going to have obviously, the food, the live music with a bunch of artists from Brazil. It’s going to be amazing.”

As far as the lineup, “Main Stage” performances include pagode group Calisamba, samba group Resenha, a set from Brazilian DJ Flavia Xexeo, among other performances.

There will also be group activities like Brazilian sculpt dance and a pop up yoga class in Portuguese.

This family-friendly festival also has a “Kid Area Stage” with it’s very own lineup. This includes a Brazilian jiu-jitsu presentation, capoeira and yoga for kids, a scheduled dance party, and more.

Traditional drinks and other beverages will be available for purchase at one of several Beer/Alcohol Gardens that will be set up throughout the park.

Event organizers say an open space seating area will allow attendees to “eat, drink and relax” while watching all the entertainment.

General admission tickets are $20 and include event entry, plus a free book of discounts to use with vendors. Kids age 12 and under free.

Silver tickets are priced at $100 and gives guests four free premium drinks and VIP bar access, a free lunch made by Gourmet Celebrity Chef Feijoada, and exclusive lounge access.

More information on ticket options can be found here.

The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.