SAN DIEGO — Boy George and Culture Club will be making a stop in San Diego as part of their 2023 tour “The Letting It Go Show,” concert officials announced.

The performance is scheduled for Aug. 19 at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, according to Live Nation Entertainment.

Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m.

Known for their iconic hits “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me,” “Karma Chameleon,” and “Church of the Poisoned Mind,” the band’s 25-city run kicks off July 13 with stops in Atlanta, GA, Nashville, TN, Toronto, ON, Concord, CA and more locations.

Special guests to make an appearance with the popular ’80s band include British musician Howard Jones and the American band BERLIN.