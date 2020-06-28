Boomers! Vista reopens

VISTA, Calif. — Boomers! in Vista reopened Saturday after being closed for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests and employees must have their temperature checked before entering the family entertainment center and are required to wear face coverings as well as practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer is available throughout the center, and the park is following extensive cleaning protocols.

The arcade and mini golf were some of the attractions back open for visitors.

As of Saturday, 271 Vista residents had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the County of San Diego.