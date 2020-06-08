Boomers! San Diego closes permanently

SAN DIEGO — The Boomers! fun center in Kearny Mesa has closed permanently, the park announced online over the weekend.

The park, located right off Interstate 805, was popular with families for offering Go-Karts, batting cages, mini-golf, arcade games and other activities, but had been closed since the coronavirus outbreak shuttered most businesses in mid-March.

Season passes, play cards and “Boomers Bucks” will be honored at other centers run by APX Operating, the park’s parent company. People with pre-booked parties or other events at the park will be contacted directly, staff said online.

The Boomers! in Vista remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and has encouraged visitors to keep checking their website for updates.