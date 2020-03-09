Bob Dylan to play summer show in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Bob Dylan’s new tour includes a summer stop in San Diego.
The legendary singer-songwriter’s 2020 concert tour features a June 17 date at Pechanga Arena as one of eight West Coast stops.
Tickets for the show officially go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. but an online pre-sale starts March 12. Prices range from about $50 to around $90, plus fees. View more information here.
Dylan, 78, has performed at Pechanga Arena multiple times, the U-T reports. That includes a show when the venue was known as San Diego Sports Arena and, most recently, in 2012 when it was called Valley View Casino Center.