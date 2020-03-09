Bob Dylan to play summer show in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Bob Dylan’s new tour includes a summer stop in San Diego.

The legendary singer-songwriter’s 2020 concert tour features a June 17 date at Pechanga Arena as one of eight West Coast stops.

.@bobdylan and His Band will perform at Pechanga Arena San Diego on June 17 with @NRateliff & The Night Sweats and The Hot Club of Cowtown. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. pic.twitter.com/2Zt5sxdvXv — Pechanga Arena San Diego (@PechangaArenaSD) March 9, 2020

Tickets for the show officially go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. but an online pre-sale starts March 12. Prices range from about $50 to around $90, plus fees. View more information here.

Dylan, 78, has performed at Pechanga Arena multiple times, the U-T reports. That includes a show when the venue was known as San Diego Sports Arena and, most recently, in 2012 when it was called Valley View Casino Center.