With the NBA and other leagues shutting down, Disneyland locking up it gates, and everything else closing…it’s surprising movie theatres are still open for business. The bad news is that…you’ll sometimes have junk like this to sit through if you decide to go to the cinema.

This is supposedly based on a 90s-era comic. And if you’ve seen the trailer you know the deal. Vin Diesel plays Ray Garrison, a soldier that dies, and is brought back to life and becomes a sort of Robocop/Terminator type that can regenerate and not be killed. This makes him the ultimate killing machine. Especially when the evil doctor (the excellent Guy Pearce) can use him for his own personal missions, as long as Garrison feels like he’s killing the people that killed his girlfriend (this isn’t a spoiler, as the commercials showed this).

The CGI is a bit weak, and one of the dumber moments is watching how his blood/skin has little dust mite looking things that heal him up. It’s a shame because…other movies have done this well. The bad cop in Terminator 2 coming back to life, or the Sandman in Spiderman looked kinda cool as he came back together. Heck, even in a Chuck Norris movie I saw as a kid, it was a bit of fun watching a demented bad guy with skin that could heal itself in seconds (Silent Rage, with Ron Silver, from 1982; thanks Google).

Everything about this idiotic movie made my eyes roll. Listening to Dr. Emil Harting (Pearce) give his techno-talk about what is happening. The bespectacled computer geek working with him (as my wife said at one point, “It’s not that exciting watching people coding.”).

The bad guys with their various means of torture are even tired. Now, I’ll give the guy credit for doing a groovy dance to the Talking Heads “Psycho Killer” but…we kind of saw that routine in Reservoir Dogs with “Stuck in the Middle With You” and…I think Christian Bale did it in American Psycho. Although in the film’s defense, they make a funny joke about that being used in movies.

More of the goofy things involve other “super-human” soldiers. There’s K.T. (not “Katie”), played by Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez. Her superpower is being…uh…Esther Williams (young folks, your turn to use Google). She has some breathing issues which means, when she gets out of line, the doctor can just shut down her breathing apparatus. Another goofy cliche. The angry, evil doctor treating people with superhuman strength like crap so that…they can easily side with the good guy; and mess you up if they get the upper hand. Luckily for the doctor, he has a super-strong hand.

There are also other goon soldiers, who of course, will be called into action when they need to reel in Garrison when he goes rogue.

It’s also a bit hard to figure out what the various characters’ motivations would be at various times.

There were a couple humorous moments. There’s also a neat scene when Garrison finally meets up with his girlfriend (although that was done a lot more powerfully with Sam Rockwell in the criminally under-seen sci-fi flick Moon).

I’m sure the studio wanted to make a franchise out of this character, with Diesel’s cool bald head, big guns, and wife-beater T-shirts. But with early bad reviews, and coronavirus probably hurting opening weekend ticket sales…this thing will luckily end with this picture.

1 star out of 5. And that’s only because I dig David Byrne.