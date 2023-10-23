SAN DIEGO — “Going back to San Diego …”

Blink-182 announced Monday they will hit the road again next year, including a stop in their hometown. The Poway-formed band will play at Petco Park on June 30.

The announcement comes days after the band released its reunion album, “One More Time.”

Opening for Blink-182 will be Pierce the Veil, another band out of San Diego. Tickets will go on sale Friday on Blink-182’s website.

The tour includes three other stops in California: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Save Mart Center in Fresno and Chase Center in San Francisco. See all of the tour dates on blink182.com.