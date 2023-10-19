SAN DIEGO — For one night only, iconic artists Billy Joel and Sting will perform to a San Diego crowd at Petco Park.

The duo concert is set for Saturday, April 13, 2024. Fans can expect to sing along to some of the most beloved songs composed by this quintessential pair of singer-songwriters.

A look at Billy Joel

Joel is the sixth best-selling recording artist and the fourth-best-selling solo artist with over 160 million records sold worldwide. In fact, his 1985 compilation album “Greatest Hits Vol. 1 & 2” is one of the best-selling albums in the country.

Some of Joel’s most known songs include “Uptown Girl,” “Just The Way You Are,” “The Longest Time” and “Vienna,” amongst many others.

Joel has garnered many awards throughout his career. This includes six GRAMM Awards, the RIAA’s Diamond Award, and the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award. He was also was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by his idol Ray Charles in 1999.

A look at Sting

This England-born star moved to London in 1977 to form musical group The Police, alongside Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers. The band earned six GRAMMY Award and two Brits. They were also inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

As a solo artist, Sting received an additional 11 GRAMMY Awards, two Brits, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, four Oscar nominations, and a TONY nomination.

Some of Sting’s most known songs include “‘Every Breath You Take,” “Desert Rose,” “Shape of My Heart,” “Roxanne,” among many others.

Tickets for this special performance go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.