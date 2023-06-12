SAN DIEGO — A plan to redevelop the sports arena site in San Diego’s Midway District has received a major boost.

Stan Kroenke, the billionaire owner of the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Rams, Arsenal W.F.C and several other professional teams, has joined the Midway Rising group as the majority investor.

A press conference to announce the news was held Monday morning with Mayor Todd Gloria, Councilmember Jen Campbell, Zephyr CEO Brad Termini, Legends Project Director Shelby Jordan II and Jason Gannon with the Kroenke Group.

The real estate mogul will pay for the majority of the project and have a direct say into decisions regarding the project moving forward.

According to Gloria, the move to bring Kroenke in was approved Friday after several months of vetting.

The Midway Rising plan was selected by the San Diego City Council in 2022 as the development plan for the Midway District and sports arena.

The 48.5-acre redevelopment project aims to bring 2,000 affordable homes, a state-of-the-art 16,000-seat arena and a dynamic mixed-use entertainment district to the region.

The plan still needs approval by the city council. If approved, construction on the new arena could begin as soon as 2025.

City officials held a community workshop in May about the Midway Rising project, giving residents the opportunity to give their input on the proposal.

In May, it was announced that Major League Soccer would be adding an expansion to San Diego, which will begin play at Snapdragon Stadium in 2025.

The San Diego Gulls, San Diego Seals, San Diego Sockers and San Diego Strike Force currently play at Pechanga Arena, which is located at the sports arena site.