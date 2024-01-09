SAN DIEGO — The blockbuster art immersive experience, “Beyond Van Gogh,” is set to return to San Diego next month, but this time it is bringing with it a second installation centered around another iconic painter: Claude Monet.

Called “Beyond Monet,” the brand-new experience will focus on some of the most iconic works from the impressionism artist, including the Water Lilies series, “Impressionism, Sunrise” and “Poppies.”

“Claude Monet and Vincent Van Gogh showed a world filled with brightness, joy, color and emotion,” Fanny Curtat, art historian with Beyond Monet and Beyond Van Gogh, said in a release on Monday announcing the new show.

“While Van Gogh was seeking to create an art for the future, Monet wanted to submerge the audience in a shoreless landscape, making the work of these larger-than-life artists resonate even more with immersive experiences,” she continued. “To set foot in Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet is to partake in the stunning vision of the world they created.”

Featuring several rooms centered around different themes in his work, Paquin Entertainment Group, the producer behind the art series, says the “Beyond Monet” installation will give guests a glimpse into the emotions and perspectives of Monet through technology that brings his masterpieces to life.

People exploring Beyond Monet. (Courtesy of Business Wire)

“Both Beyond Monet and Beyond Van Gogh are redefining what art means to people,” Justin Paquin, president of exhibitions and theatrical at Paquin Entertainment Group said in a release. “It has elevated artwork to the next level, allowing us to form new relationships with notable masterpieces that were just not possible in previous years.”

Paquin Entertainment Group said the new exhibition will open alongside “Beyond Van Gogh” on Feb. 6 in the Wyland Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Tickets are currently available online for both “Beyond Van Gogh” and “Beyond Monet,” starting at $36.99 for adults and $21.99 for children ages 5-15.

San Diego will be the first location for the “Beyond Monet” installation. Additional iterations of the exhibition will be opening soon in Calgary, Jacksonville and St. Louis.