SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Fair has crowned the winners in their first-ever “FAIR-tastic” Foods Competition, awarding some of the craziest and most creative concoctions with the top prizes — from a Hot Cheeto chicken sandwich to ramen burrito.

Offerings at the fair’s countless food vendors competed against each other in categories divided by sweet and savory, including best “Wow” food, best “Get Out There” theme food and best value food.

Here’s a look at the winners:

The Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls stand took home the award for best “Wow” food in the sweet category for its Maple Bacon Bomb cinnamon roll, made with cream cheese frosting, California-grown walnuts, crisp bacon crumbles and maple syrup.

In the savory class, Biggy’s Hot Cheeto Chicken Sandwich nabbed the prize. The sandwich consists of a double-thick fried chicken breast, dripped into hot, melted cheddar cheese and encrusted in ground Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

The chicken sandwich was also honored with the competition’s “Best in Show” prize — the top accolade.

The Hot Cheeto Chicken Sandwich from Biggy’s at the San Diego County Fair. (Courtesy of San Diego County Fair)

The Maple Bacon Bomb from the Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls stand at the San Diego County Fair. (Courtesy of San Diego County Fair)

In the fair theme category, the savory class award went to the Blooming Onion stand’s Bloomin’ Campfire dish, described as an entire onion — sliced like a blooming flower, lightly breaded and fried — mixed with French Fries and topped with chili cheese.

The Candyland stand, meanwhile, won in the “Get Out There” sweet category for their S’mores Caramel Apple — a delicious caramel apple, rolled in crushed graham cracker crumbs, topped with a jumbo marshmallow and Ghirardelli chocolate drizzle.

The Blooin’ Campfire from the Blooming Onion stand at the San Diego County Fair. (Courtesy of San Diego County Fair)

The S’mores Caramel Apple from the Candyland stand at the San Diego County Fair. (Courtesy of San Diego County Fair)

Chicken Charlie’s snagged the award for best value savory dish with their new ramen burrito, made of flavorful ramen noodles — either chicken or shrimp — Funyuns, scallions and a house dressing wrapped in a colorful tortilla.

Meanwhile, Crutchee’s Cream earned the best value award for the sweet class with its chocolate-dipped strawberry shortcake sundae. The sundae features a vanilla-flavored shortcake topped with homemade vanilla soft-serve, fresh-cut strawberries, chocolate-dipped strawberries and pretzels and a cherry.

The ramen burrito from Chicken Charlie’s at the San Diego County Fair. (Courtesy of San Diego County Fair)

The Chocolate-Dipped Strawberry Shortcake Sundae from Crutchee’s Cream stand at the San Diego County Fair. (Courtesy of San Diego County Fair)

The winners for each category were determined by a panel of judges led by award-winning food critic and Food Network judge, Troy Johnson. 36 finalists were considered before the panel crowned the winning entries after the fair opened to the public last week.

Each prize winner in the FAIR-tastic Foods Competition was provided with a sign for their stand to allow fairgoers to scope out the judges’ top picks during their visit.

The full list of finalists and prize winners can be found on the San Diego County Fair website.

The 2023 San Diego County Fair, hosted by the 22nd District Agricultural Association, began on June 7 and runs through July 4.

This year’s theme, “Get Out There,” celebrates the great outdoors and the vast recreational opportunities San Diego has to offer. Information about tickets for the fair can be found here.

The annual fair opened last week to widespread excitement, with the first five days welcoming tens of thousands of San Diegans to the Del Mar Fairgrounds despite gloomy, inclement weather.