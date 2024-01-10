SAN DIEGO — A casino on the outskirts of northern San Diego County has officially earned some bragging rights.

According to Newsweek Magazine‘s “Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas” readers’ poll, Pechanga Resort Casino, located in Temecula, was ranked No. 1.

The publication asked its readers in November 2023 to vote for their favorite non-Vegas resort and casino. The nominees, according to Newsweek, were editorially driven with contributions from a panel of travel experts.

When highlighting the top ranked casino outside of Sin City, Newsweek noted, “Spanning 200,000 square feet, the gaming floor at Pechanga Resort Casino holds the distinction of being among the largest in the country. Guests can choose from 152 table games, including pai gow, poker and blackjack, as well as 5,400 slots. The high-limit salon allows for more adventurous gaming in a luxe setting. Pechanga features 1,100 AAA Four Diamond hotel rooms and suites, 12 restaurants, a luxury Native American-inspired spa, a 4.5-acre pool oasis and an on-site championship golf course.”

Ken Perez, president of the Pechanga Development Corporation, commented on the establishment taking the winning spot. He said, “Awards such as Newsweek’s prove a testament to the quality and service our team at Pechanga Resort Casino strives to deliver to our guests every day. We’re grateful to everyone who voted and showed their support for us.”

Another California casino that cracked the reader’s poll list top 10 was Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel in the city of Highlands. This spot ranked No. 7.

Readers of the Orange County Register also voted Pechanga Resort Casino as their favorite casino during a readers’ poll held during the late summer 2023.