SAN DIEGO — A beloved beluga whale that resided in SeaWorld San Diego for nearly two decades passed away at the estimated age of 53, the theme park announced in a social media post on Friday.

The whale, named “Ferdinand,” was the oldest of three living in the park, and was known for his playful personality and uniquely elongated head.

According to park officials, he lived “a very full life,” surpassing the average 30 to 50 year lifespan for the cetacean species.

“We will miss Ferdinand dearly and we sincerely appreciate the support from our community and his fans all over the world,” park officials said in the post announcing the whale’s passing on Friday. “Ferdinand will be remembered for his great personality and amazing relationships with his animal care team.”

Ferdinand came to SeaWorld in 2004 after spending nearly 30 years at the Duiesberg Zoo in Germany. He was believed to have been about five years old when he was captured in 1975, according to the website created by members of his German fanbase.

After moving to SeaWorld, Ferdinand was a part of several projects that have helped scientists learn more about beluga whales, including a recent DNA sampling study that uses skin cells and any traces in water that can help track wild populations.

“We are grateful for the time we had with him at SeaWorld San Diego and the positive impact he had on park guests,” park officials continued. “What we have learned from him has enhanced our understanding of how we can all support the conservation of beluga whales in the wild.”

Before his passing, he was the oldest beluga whale residing in any of the world’s zoos, according to SeaWorld officials. He was also among the largest beluga whales, weighing over 2,000 pounds.

Two beluga whales remain at SeaWorld San Diego: a female named Allua, and a male named Klondike.