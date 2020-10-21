Belly Up to host virtual concert series

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. – The stage of the legendary Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach once again is filled with live music.

The iconic venue launched its first-ever live stream virtual concert series this month, inviting all of San Diego and the rest of the world to tune in for a weekly showcase of bands.

“It feels a little bit like we’re back in business, which is a great feeling to have,” said Chris Goldsmith, a Grammy-winning producer and vice president of entertainment for Belly Up. “The artists have been great and everybody always shows up and goes, ‘God, it’s so good to be back up on stage.'”

The series of 10 shows kick off Oct. 30 and runs through December. Among the scheduled performers are crowd-pleasers such as Queen Nation and a Grammy winner in Los Lobos. A season pass for the series is priced at $99 but tickets also are being sold for each show individually.

Goldsmith said the series will benefit the venue while keeping people employed during the ongoing pandemic.

“It’s an enormous village of people that I think, in some ways, is invisible to people who go to shows,” he said. “From security guards to loaders, to front of house, sound, lighting – it’s an enormous community of people that are just being devastated by these closures.”

He compares the experience to watching live sports from home.

“A lot of people go, ‘It’ll never be the same,’ and they’re right,” Goldsmith said. “But it’s also not the same watching a basketball game on TV as it is going to a game, but there’s still a lot of advantages.”

More information the series including how to purchase a season pass is available online at bellyuplive.com/virtual-tour.

Belly Up Livestream Virtual Tour 2020 schedule

Oct. 30: Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

Oct. 31: Halloween ScareStream: “Dead Mans Party”

Nov. 6: The White Buffalo

Nov. 13: Pato Banton

Nov. 20: Betamaxx: Goes “Back To The Future”

Nov. 27: Back To The Garden

Dec. 4: Queen Nation

Dec. 11: Los Lobos: “Still At Home For the Holidays”

Dec. 18: Abbey Road: “Beatles Christmas Show”

Dec. 19: Metalachi: “A Very Metalachi Christmas”