SAN DIEGO — A dazzling, long-running synchronized light display at a Tierrasanta home has returned for the holiday season.

The fully-electric display, named the “Belardo Lights” after the street it is on, is a symphony of illumination set to well-known Christmas jingles that has excited crowds of locals and visitors alike for nearly two decades.

Featuring over 100,000 individual LED bulbs and more than 9 miles of wiring, the homemade display is a labor of love for the mastermind behind it, Randy Schimka.

Schimka started the tradition about 18 years ago as a way to bond with his sons, both of whom are on the autism spectrum. He was inspired after his eldest, who is now 26 years old, took a keen interest in the neighborhood’s holiday lights.

“Back when he was younger, he was having some behavioral problems,” Schimka told FOX 5 on Saturday. “When we would go around to look at the Christmas lights, he really enjoyed them and it was tough to get him interested in something like that, so I thought well maybe we should do that type of a thing at our house.”

Every year since, Schimka and his family have added on to the elaborate display, including new songs and lighting fixtures.

However, setting up the light display remains a labor-intensive process, taking about two weeks to put up every year. That includes about 5 to 10 hours of work to program the lights to sync up to each minute of new music.

“We have a lot of fun throughout the year building things, talking about the display … what are we going to do this year, what songs, what’s going to happen with the display,” he said.

The intricate show has become a go-to attraction for people to visit during the holiday season.

“In the beginning, we did it for my son, so we could have some time together,” Schimka said. “The community really embraced it and it surprised me a little bit. I wasn’t expecting it.”

“We realized the more years we do it, they come back and they tell their friends and the crowds grow and people really enjoy it,” he continued. “It provides some lifetime memories for some people, we hear that a lot.”

Given this popularity, Schimka and his family started to use the annual display as a way to also give back, raising money for the Stein Education Center. The center is a local nonprofit that hosts training and after school programs for individuals with autism.

This year, Schimka says donations will go towards helping the center put on their two-week winter camp, which serves as a childcare option for parents of children with autism during their break from school.

For those that would like to visit, the display will run every night at 5306 Belardo Drive from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Dec. 27.