BeerX music and craft beer festival coming to Mission Beach in August

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – BeerX, radio station 91X’s annual craft beer and music festival, will return Aug. 7 in Mission Beach, it was announced Tuesday.

The event runs from 3-10 p.m. and is for those age 21 and over. It will be held between the roller coaster and the ocean at Belmont Park.

Attendees can choose from a selection of more than 30 craft beers from local breweries including Ballast Point, Green Flash, Coronado and Westbrew. The lineup of live music includes Pepper, J Boog, Tribal Theory and Arise Roots.

General admission tickets are $40 and include entrance to the festival and all entertainment. VIP tickets are also available for $125 which include a dedicated VIP gate entrance, four beverage tickets, VIP bar featuring a lineup of San Diego craft beers and other specialty cocktails, complimentary food for two hours including gourmet grilled cheese, all day snacks and ice cream sundaes, private restrooms, access to craft beer showcases and an aerial view of the festival.

