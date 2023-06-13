Three young bat-eared foxes at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. (San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The San Diego Zoo Safari Park welcomed three new furry friends to the Nairobi Village area.

The trio of young bat-eared foxes have begun to adventure out of their den and explore their habitat.

They are the first kits to be born from their mother, Winter.

“They enjoy wrestling with one another and playing with mom’s big ears. Their current daily activities include chasing each other’s tails and catching crickets,” said the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

According to zoo officials, the three young foxes are in good health and have recently started to eat solid food, with mealworms being their current favorite snack.

Winter and her three bat-eared fox kits can be seen in the Safari Park’s Nairobi Village.

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is located 15500 San Pasqual Valley Road in Escondido and is currently open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.