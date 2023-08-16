SAN DIEGO — Broadway season is in full swing at the at San Diego Civic Theatre with an August showing based off of film director Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice.”

This 1988 American fantasy horror comedy film — directed by Burton — was written by Michael McDowell, Warren Skaaren, and Larry Wilson.

“The ghost-with-the-most” will now be bringing his stripes to the stage in America’s Finest City during an eight-show musical production based on the classic movie.

The musical will tell the hilarious story of Lydia Deetz. As explained by show organizers, this “strange and unusual teenager’s whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.”

Opening night for “Beetlejuice The Musical” was Tuesday, Aug. 15. Tickets are still available for the remaining seven shows, some with limited availability.

Here’s a look at the production schedule for this San Diego Civic Theatre musical:

— Wednesday, Aug 16, at 7 p.m.

— Thursday, Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

— Friday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m

— Saturday, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m.

— Saturday, Aug. 19 8 p.m.

— Sunday, Aug. 20 at 1 p.m.

— Sunday, Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Event organizers recommend children be at least 10 years of age as the show “contains strong language, mature references and a lot of the crazy, inappropriate stuff you would expect from a deranged demon.”

The show run time is two hours and 35 minutes, including a 20-minute intermission. The theatre is located at 1100 Third Avenue at B Street in San Diego.