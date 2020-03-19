Barona, Campo, Jamul, Sycuan and Viejas announce casino closures

SAN DIEGO — Barona, Campo, Jamul, Sycuan and Viejas jointly announced that their casinos will temporarily close beginning Friday due to coronavirus concerns.

The tribal government leaders of the Barona Band of Mission Indians, Campo Kumeyaay Nation, Jamul Indian Village, Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation and Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians made the joint announcement Wednesday.

The closures will begin Friday at noon and extend through the end of the month.

“The Tribes are united in this decision to close for the health and well-being of the community, their guests and approximately 9,000 employees,” their statement said. “Despite this closure, it is their hope that they can continue to provide emergency services for their respective communities.”