SAN DIEGO — Since Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” hit the big screen, “Barbie-mania” has taken the world in a bright-pink storm.

Whether it’s adding “Dreamhouse”-style flourishes to one’s home or wearing a cute fuchsia ensemble to head to a pink-themed meal, people have been embracing the perfectly plastic world depicted in the long-awaited film outside the theater.

San Diego is no different. Here are some local events and other pink-filled activities for all the Barbies and Kens — or Allans — looking to revel in the moment or celebrate their inner child.

Sidebarbie World

Enter the world of Barbie at one of San Diego’s longest Downtown nightclubs, Side Bar. Nestled in the Gaslamp, the nightclub will be hosting the event, “Sidebarbie World,” transforming the posh space into a lively Malibu Barbie paradise complete with specialty cocktails, life-size Barbie photo opportunities, DJs and more.

While it’s a coincidence the blockbuster film came out ahead of their annual event, owner Frankie Sciuto told FOX 5 that is just gave them an excuse “to go all in even more … and really (try) to make the event special.”

Sidebarbie World will be hosted Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 7:30 p.m. until 2 a.m. for those over 21 years old. The nightclub is located at 536 Market St.

Pink Party Boat Cruise

Live your best Barbie life by taking a turn around the San Diego bay in hot-pink style. Earlier this year, the boating charter company, EcoBoat Rentals, launched a new “Party In Pink” duffy boat tour for people of all ages to enjoy. With skyline views, the two-hour tour in the electric boat is a great way for people to channel a little of “Barbieland.”

Reservations can be made on the boat for six passengers starting at $375 or eight passengers starting at $500. Captain fee and insurance are included in the reservation fee for the six- passenger option. More information about the tour and how to book can be found online.

Cake and Sip San Diego

What’s better than cake? Decorating your own cake and Barbie! Cake and Sip San Diego will be hosting a special Barbie-themed edition of their two-hour guided cake decoration classes. The classes feature an open wine bar with non-alcoholic options and hors’d’oeurvres, on top of the tools and ingredients to decorate a personal six-inch pre-baked double-layered cake.

The Barbie-themed cake class will be on Aug. 26 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 8885 Rio San Diego, Suite 237. Reservations are required and can be purchased online. Spots are limited.

Perfectly Pink Brunch

Head to a perfectly pink brunch to get your Barbie fix at Hillcrest hotspot, Breakfast & Bubbles. This over-the-top (but in a good way) joint is decked out in color that screams “Barbie girl in a Barbie world,” featuring an all-day breakfast menu with an Italian twist and loads of champagne.

Breakfast & Bubbles is located at 3831 Park Blvd. The bright, colorful brunch spot is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Reservations can be made online for you and your Barbie friend squad, although seating is walk-in only on the weekends.

Do you know of any Barbie-related events not included on this list? Send them to ddawson@fox5sandiego.com